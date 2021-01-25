KU plans to start online classes for MA Economics students

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes

University of Karachi is set to start online classes for MA Economics for already enrolled private and external students of KU, a statement from the varsity said Monday.



The KU Director DDE Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, in the statement, said that interested candidates could submit the application form by February 04, 2021. The registration form and fee voucher could be downloaded from www.uok.edu.pk/dde.

He further said that the filled-in registration form along with the relevant documents should be submitted between 09:00am-4:30pm at the office of the Directorate of Distance Education located on the first floor of the Teachers Education Department University of Karachi.



According to the professor, students would be able to attend online classes of microeconomics, public finance, advanced economics statistics, economics of planning, economics of agriculture, national income analysis and accounting, mathematical economics, comparative economic system, economics of Islam, international economics, monetary economics, history of economic thought, economics of labour, econometrics, development economics, management economics, and essay.