Lahore man arrested for ditching young woman's body at hospital; accomplice in the wind

LAHORE: A man was arrested Monday for allegedly ditching a young woman's body at a private hospital here in Nawab Town of Punjab's capital city, police confirmed, according to Geo Urdu, but his accomplice is still in the wind.

According to the Lahore Police, the two suspects left the young woman's body in Nawab Town and fled before they could be apprehended or held for questioning.



Lahore Police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and one of the two men have been arrested. However, raids are still being carried out to nab the other.

The victim's father said his daughter had gone to the university to deposit Rs120,000 but her body was found later; he did not give any more information regarding the incident.



The police officer investigating the incident said a probe is underway, adding that the "facts would come to light soon."