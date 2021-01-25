In 2020, ASF foils multiple smuggling attempts, recovers narcotics worth billions of rupees

An AFP file photo of Islamabad International Airport.

In 2020, the Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled several attempts of gold smuggling, money laundering, recovered narcotics worth billions of rupees, and arrested dozens of suspects, according to its annual performance report seen by Jang.

According to the report, ASF seized more than 40kg of gold at various airports during 2020, which was being smuggled into the country. The confiscated goods are worth more than Rs2.87 billion.



Moreover, ASF foiled money laundering attempts by conducting operations at several airports. The currencies seized include US dollars, pounds, euros, Saudi riyal, and other currencies. A total of Rs1.55 billion in foreign currency was recovered.

According to the ASF report, more than 70kg of heroin and 3,664kg of hashish were recovered, while a bid to smuggle more than 37kg of ice and heroin ice was foiled.



The security force also seized 2,420 illegal weapons and ammunition at different airports across the country.