Sheikh Rasheed asks political parties to sit together, decide about Senate election votes

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday suggested all political parties join heads and take decisions about the Senate election votes so that the "buying and selling of votes could be stopped."

He was speaking during a ceremony in Rawalpindi during which he said that he already knew the Opposition leaders would not submit their resignation as against their tall claims.



As reported by Geo.tv, Rasheed also sent a message to Pakistan Democratic Movement's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that the government is "ready to participate along with Fazl in the Kashmir solidarity rally."



"I respect whatever Fazlur Rehman said during PDM's rally in Karachi," the interior minister said.

Referencing PDM's anti-Israel rally, Rasheed, a day earlier, had said that since the government was not taking any steps to recognise Israel, Fazlur Rehman had "wasted the people's time by organising anti-Israel rallies".

He added that the Opposition should announce the date of the long march because the government would "not cause any impediments for them and would welcome them instead."

Speaking about the Opposition's stance on the Senate elections, Sheikh Rasheed said that "Bilawal Bhutto can bring about the no-confidence motion in the Senate a hundred times," but he should remember that when the PPP had "66 members in the Senate, then 11 of them had gone missing."



It should be recalled that a day ago, Rasheed had backed Bilawal's decision of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and had termed it "the only way to get rid of the sitting government".