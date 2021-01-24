Pakistani security forces kill 5 terrorists in N Waziristan operation: ISPR

Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed five terrorists during two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan, the Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement issued Sunday.

The five terrorists included one who was behind a total of 17 attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that the operations were carried out in North Waziristan's Mir Ali and Khaisur areas based on intelligence and tip-offs.

Two terrorist commanders — Syed Raheem Abid of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (AKK Group) and Saufullah Noor of the TTP (Gohar Group) — were killed during the IBOs, the ISPR said.

TTP Commander Saifullah Noor was directly involved in various attacks through improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on security forces in Khaisur, it said, adding that he was also part of a total of 17 terrorist attacks.

TTP Commander Syed Raheem Abid was in charge of two suicide bombing centres in Mir Ali and Wana, the ISPR mentioned, noting that anti-state agencies had tasked him with targeted killing and recruitment of and organising terrorists.

In addition, Abid was also involved in the murder of four 'Maliks' — or tribal elders — in Mir Ali, as well as in the killing of three engineers of a company in North Waziristan. He was also said to be part of multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attacks.