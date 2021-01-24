Ehsaas Programme scam: Dr Sania Nishtar tells people how to spot fake messages

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar. — APP/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said that all official messages from the Ehsaas Programme are sent via the number 8171 and any other numbers sending messages are a scam.



The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was launched in April 2020, under the government's social protection initiative, Ehsaas. It aims to help vulnerable families facing financial hardships due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Dr Nishtar is a key figure for the Rs203bn programme, leading its implementation across the country, which includes a stipend of Rs12,000, that has been distributed to millions of families.

"This message you have received is absolutely fake," she told the recipient of a text saying that a grant of Rs33,500 has been approved and that the given cell phone number should be reached to claim it.

Dr Nishtar said that anyone receiving such messages should complain via SMS on 03351058050 and 03351058051.