PTA says users can now block unwanted calls, SMS

PTA logo.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently announced that it would take steps to block spam and unsolicited calls and messages.



In an official notification, the PTA said that "unwanted calls and messages can be disruptive but there are steps people can take to minimise them."

Blocking telemarketing communication

Those who do not wish to receive telemarketing-related messages can register their number on PTA's Do Not Call Register (DNCR).

All they have to do is type 'reg' and SMS to 3627.

The notification added that if the problem persists, users can contact their respective service providers.

Those who wish to receive the telemarketing communication messages again can type 'unreg' and send a message to 3627.

Block spamming/unsolicited communication

Those who wish to block spam or unsolicited communication can type the spammer's cell number, give space, paste the received message and SMS it to 9000.

Block obnoxious/unknown calls and messages

Users who are fed up of obnoxious and unknown calls and messages can now block them by dialling *420# (for Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone subscribers), or 420 (for Zong subscribers).

Do not share personal information

The PTA also advised users not to give out their personal information, such as account numbers, passwords, or any other information in response to unknown or unexpected calls and SMS.