Sindh gas stations resume CNG supply after 6 days of closure

KARACHI: The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened after six days on Sunday in the metropolis.

Soon after the supply was restored, long queues of vehicles were seen outside the gas stations in the metropolis today.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.

Previously, SSGC announced the opening of CNG stations at 8:00 am from Thursday but later extended the closure for another 48 hours across Sindh.



The stakeholders had already that the gas shortage will heighten in the ongoing month because of the authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG.