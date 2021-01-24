close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 24, 2021

Sindh gas stations resume CNG supply after 6 days of closure

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 24, 2021
Vehicle lineup outside CNG stations as CNG supply is restored. Photo: File
  •  Long queues of vehicles were seen outside the gas stations in the metropolis today.
  • CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.

KARACHI:  The   Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened after six days on Sunday in the metropolis.

Soon after the supply was restored, long queues of vehicles were seen outside the gas stations in the metropolis today.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.

Previously, SSGC announced the opening of CNG stations at 8:00 am from Thursday but later extended the closure for another 48 hours across Sindh.

The stakeholders had already that the gas shortage will heighten in the ongoing month because of the authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG.

Latest News

More From Pakistan