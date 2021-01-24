'No policy determined yet': HEC in advisory for Pakistanis enrolled in Chinese universities

The Higher Education Commission has issued an advisory for Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities.



The advisory issued Saturday stated that the second wave of COVID-19 and further mutation of coronavirus had increased the spread of the pandemic during the last two months.

The immigration policies for international students to China have not been determined yet

Since the students are already enrolled in Chinese universities and taking online classes, they are advised to continue to attend online classes of their respective programmes and keep close contact with their respective Chinese institutions, the advisory said.

"The Chinese government will make proper arrangements depending upon the actual evaluation of the pandemic situation for the return of Pakistani students to respective Chinese institutions," it said.

Any updated study visa policy would be notified as and when received from the Chinese side, the HEC added.



