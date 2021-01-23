Balochistan fisherman warned against storm

As per details, strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan from today till Monday.



Authorities have warned fishermen in Balochistan to refrain from venturing deep into the sea from today till Monday, as strong weather conditions have developed in the coastal areas of the province, including Gwadar.



According to a directive issued by the Balochistan fisheries assistant director, the Met Office has warned of a hurricane and ask the fisherman to remain alert.



The Balochistan fisheries assistant director said fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni should strictly avoid the deep sea and take precautionary measures to avert any mishaps.

