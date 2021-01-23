Punjab teachers unhappy over non-academic duties

The members of Punjab Teachers Union protesting. File photo.

LAHORE: The Punjab teachers have flayed the government's move of assigning non-academic duties to schoolteachers, it emerged on Friday.

In a press release, the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) leaders Ch Taj Haider and others observed that COVID-19 caused irreparable damage to the students and now when the schools had reopened, the provincial government has ordered assigning duties to schoolteachers to complete survey of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and online entry of data pertaining to ACRs of employees.

The PTU members said that thousands of posts of schoolteachers were already vacant while they were being kept busy in non-academic duties.

They demanded the government let teachers serve students who already suffered huge academic loss because of the prolonged closure of educational institutes.