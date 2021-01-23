Shopping malls in Sindh to remain open on weekends, says notification

Representational image. Photo: File

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Friday issued a notification and announced that shopping malls in Karachi will now remain open on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the notification, the shopping malls will now be allowed to operate seven days a week provided that they strictly follow the government's coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), Geo.tv reported.

The notification added that if a shopping mall is situated in a coronavirus hotspot within the city, then it will not be allowed to open as only essential businesses have the permission to operate therein.

As of January 21, the province had recorded 12 coronavirus-related deaths, lifting the overall toll to 3,855. Some 716 new cases were diagnosed when 6,380 tests were conducted — taking the positivity ratio to 11.2%.