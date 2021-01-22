Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should be abolished for Pakistan's betterment

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqab Abbasi speaking during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan should abolish the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the betterment of the country.

He was speaking in the context of the Broadsheet LLC scandal during a press conference here in Islamabad. He was accompanied by senior PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Khurram Dastgir Khan.

"Many other people are going to be exposed in the Broadsheet scandal," he said, according to a report by Geo.tv, adding that at present, Pakistan has the "most corrupt government in power".

"Those appointed to track down corruption turned out to be the most corrupt in the country themselves," he said. "Every job is being sold in the Punjab government today. How will corrupt people stop corruption?"

Shedding light on the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed as the head of the Broadsheet Inquiry, Abbasi said that he "requests Azmat Saeed not to head the inquiry because he himself was part of NAB."

"Don't be a part of the deal which puts the country's honour at stake," he said.

Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed was employed as the deputy prosecutor general of NAB in the year 2000 for a period of one year. He was appointed special prosecutor of NAB in 2001 to pursue cases before the accountability courts at Attock Fort and Rawalpindi.



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that the Broadsheet scandal is not about probing corruption worth a few million rupees but it is the "story of destroying politics in the country."

He also urged the PTI government to make the Broadsheet LLC inquiry transparent and share its findings with the public.