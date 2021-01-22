PML-N's Sanaullah 'roars' into Lahore accountability court with unique face mask

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N's key leader Rana Sanaullah caused quite some ripples — light-hearted ones — as he 'roared' into an accountability court wearing a unique face mask.
Sanaullah appeared in an accountability court for party peer Khawaja Asif's hearing in a NAB case wearing a mask that had an image of the lower half of a lion's face.
The PML-N leader quickly became the centre of attention everywhere — including on Twitter and at the NAB court — with onlookers and party admirers present for solidarity to the party leaders were mesmerised by his mask.
The lion is a central symbol and mascot of the former ruling party headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and de facto boss, Maryam Nawaz.
It is noteworthy that the court had earlier sent Khawaja Asif to jail on judicial remand in the assets-beyond-means case filed by Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).