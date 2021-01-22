PML-N's Sanaullah 'roars' into Lahore accountability court with unique face mask

PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah arrives at an accountability court in Lahore, Pakistan, January 22, 2021. Twitter/Muhammad Bilal/via The News

LAHORE: PML-N's key leader Rana Sanaullah caused quite some ripples — light-hearted ones — as he 'roared' into an accountability court wearing a unique face mask.

Sanaullah appeared in an accountability court for party peer Khawaja Asif's hearing in a NAB case wearing a mask that had an image of the lower half of a lion's face.

The PML-N leader quickly became the centre of attention everywhere — including on Twitter and at the NAB court — with onlookers and party admirers present for solidarity to the party leaders were mesmerised by his mask.

The lion is a central symbol and mascot of the former ruling party headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and de facto boss, Maryam Nawaz.



It is noteworthy that the court had earlier sent Khawaja Asif to jail on judicial remand in the assets-beyond-means case filed by Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



