SBP launches complaint resolution mechanism to promote affordable housing scheme

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has launched a complaint resolution mechanism to promote affordable housing scheme.

In a tweet posted on Friday, the central bank said the mechanism comprises an information technology-based portal and a network of SBP and commercial bank staff to resolve issues being faced by applicants for low-cost and affordable housing finance.



"In line with [the] government’s vision of making housing finance affordable, SBP has announced Government’s Mark-up Subsidy for Housing Finance scheme to provide subsidised financing to low and middle-income individuals," it added.



