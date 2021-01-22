close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
January 22, 2021

SBP launches complaint resolution mechanism to promote affordable housing scheme

Pakistan

KARACHI:  The State Bank of Pakistan   has launched a complaint resolution mechanism to promote affordable housing scheme.

In a tweet posted on Friday, the central bank said the mechanism comprises an information technology-based portal and a network of SBP and commercial bank staff to resolve issues being faced by applicants for low-cost and affordable housing finance.

"In line with [the] government's vision of making housing finance affordable, SBP has announced Government's Mark-up Subsidy for Housing Finance scheme to provide subsidised financing to low and middle-income individuals," it added.


