Punjab to introduce 'innovative ways' to teach English language

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department will be introducing "innovative ways" to train teachers and teach students the English language.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said on Friday after meeting a British Council team regarding teacher training at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED).

"We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers," he wrote. "Once all is decided, will make the announcement."



