Fri Jan 22, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 22, 2021

Punjab to introduce 'innovative ways' to teach English language

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 22, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department will be  introducing "innovative ways" to train teachers  and teach students  the English language.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said on Friday after meeting a British Council team regarding teacher training at the Qauid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development Punjab (QAED).

"We are introducing innovative ways to teach English Language to our Students and train teachers," he wrote. "Once all is decided, will make the announcement."


