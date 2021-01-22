Sindh govt hints at delay in exams

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has hinted at the delay in exams in the province due to the prolonged closure educational institutions.

While talking to media after a meeting of the Steering Committee to review the resumption of educational activities and the academic calendar, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said the pandemic has affected everything and the government is working to streamline the process.

"We discussed in detail about the academic year and all the stakeholders were agreed that we should not take examinations in haste as a lot of curriculum has not been taught yet."

Ghani said the exams may be delayed by one or two months to provide ample time to the teachers to cover the course and for students to prepare for the examination.

The provincial education minister said a committee has been formed which would consult other educational authorities and recommend regarding the examination and admission process of all school, colleges and universities because they are all interlinked.

"It would finalise its recommendation in a week and share the details with the government on January 30 before the reopening of primary schools and universities."

