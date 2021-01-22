Pakistan's Permeant Representative to UN Munir Akram. Photo: File

Resolution condemns all acts of threats of violence, destruction and damage directed against religious sites.

Resolution denounces any move to obliterate or forcibly convert any religious site.

Pakistan says it will continue to play a leading role in denouncing violent attacks on religious sites.

A Pakistan sponsored resolution on the protection of religious sites was adopted by the United Nations, according to a Radio Pakistan report.

Apart from Pakistan, the resolution was also sponsored by Saudi Arabia and other OIC countries. It was adopted by consensus.



The resolution condemns all acts of threats of violence, destruction and damage directed against religious sites that have continued to occur across the world, especially in India.

The resolution expresses concerns on the rise of racial and religious intolerance and negative stereotyping of religions and condemns any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that promotes discrimination, hostility or violence.



Pakistan's envoy to the UN, in a tweet, expressed happiness that the UN General Assembly adopted the consensus resolution.

"Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in denouncing violent attacks on religious sites," said Akram.