HEC alerts students about fake information being spread about its decisions on web

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday announced that fake information was being propagated using its name on social media.
"Some fake images, with HEC social media handles, are circulating, carrying false information about HEC's decisions and policies," the body said in a Twitter post.
HEC said that if users wanted verified information, they could reach its official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.