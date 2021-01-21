close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

HEC alerts students about fake information being spread about its decisions on web

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 21, 2021
HEC logo.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday announced that fake information was being propagated using its name on social media.

"Some fake images, with HEC social media handles, are circulating, carrying false information about HEC's decisions and policies," the body said in a Twitter post.

HEC said that if users wanted verified information, they could reach its official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.

