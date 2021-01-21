Is Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari getting married this month?

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari smiles at her engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House in Karachi, Pakistan, November 27, 2020. Geo News/via The News/Files

KARACHI: PPP leaders have hinted at the wedding of former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto's daughter being scheduled for later this month.

Bakhtawar was engaged to Mahmood Choudhary last year in November and now the PPP leaders have finally revealed her unofficial wedding date.

The wedding festivities of Bakhtawar Bhutto — the sister of party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and daughter of former president Asif Zardari — will commence on January 27, 2021, PPP leaders disclosed on Thursday.



However, no official announcement has been issued from the Bilawal House.

The PPP leaders familiar with the matter informed Geo News that the nikah ceremony of Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhary will take place on Jan 29, whereas the valima — reception — is scheduled a day later, for Jan 30.

Bakhtawar Bhutto's fiancé Choudhary arrived in Karachi from Dubai last night via Emirates flight EK600.

The two got engaged on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people — including city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.

Her brother, Bilawal, was unable to physically participate due to being quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was present through video call and later successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Who's Mahmood Choudhary?

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The faimly hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988 in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.