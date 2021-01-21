Karachi experiences prolonged power cuts in several neighbourhoods

A blackout in Pakistan plunged much of the country, including its economic hub Karachi, into darkness, January 10, 2021. AFP/Asif Hassan/Files

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi reported prolonged power cuts on Wednesday.



According to Geo News, close to a dozen neighbourhoods faced power outages for up to seven hours.

The areas most impacted included Malir, Gharibabad, Moinabad, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Mehran Goth, Kathore, and Liaquat Market, where residents complained of loadshedding for seven-and-a-half hours.

Moreover, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, F.C. Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Banaras Town, Keamari, Gadap, Saeedabad, Manzoor Colony, and Old City Area had no power for three to six hours.

Sources at K-Electric said that while the demand for electricity in Karachi is 1,700 megawatts (MW), the city receives 800MW and 400MW power from the national grid and all other sources, respectively.

This leaves a shortfall of 500MW of electricity.

'No unannounced load shedding'

"There is no unannounced or announced load shedding in Karachi," a spokesperson for the K-Electric said.

"When there is a power outage, it is because maintenance work is being carried out," said the spokesperson, adding: "For any repair work we do, we send a text message to the area residents in advance."



