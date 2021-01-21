K-Electric carrying out load-shedding to meet Karachi's 500MW power shortfall: sources

A blackout in Pakistan plunged much of the country, including its economic hub Karachi, into darkness, January 10, 2021. AFP/Asif Hassan/Files

KARACHI: The K-Electric was carrying out load-shedding to meet a power shortfall worth 500 megawatts (MW), Geo News reported on Thursday, citing sources at the sole electricity supplying company of Pakistan's economic hub.

As Karachi's infamous load-shedding continues, sources at the K-Electric stated that while the city was obtaining 800MW and 400MW power from the national grid and all other sources, respectively, it still was not enough to meet the 1,700MW demand for electricity.

The 500MW shortfall, therefore, was being met by load-shedding, the K-sources added.

Load-shedding reports from Karachi indicated that there was no electricity for the past more than seven hours in various areas, including Malir, Gharibabad, Moinabad, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Mehran Goth, Kathore, and Liaquat Market.

Moreover, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, FC Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Banaras Town, Keamari, Gadap, Saeedabad, Manzoor Colony, and Old City Area had no power from three to six hours.

'No unannounced or unannounced load-shedding'

The K-Electric, on the other hand, point blank denied instances of load-shedding anywhere in Karachi despite close to a dozen neighbourhoods facing power outages for the past six hours.

"There is no unannounced or unannounced load-shedding in Karachi," a spokesperson for the K-Electric said in a statement.

"Electricity is only turned off for maintenance work, the spokesperson added, noting that text messages were sent to registered users before the repairs.