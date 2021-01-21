Online exams not possible in Pakistan, former HEC chairman says

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Thursday said that exams can not be held online amid the nationwide protests against in-person assessments by the universities.



The former HEC chief made these remarks while talking to Geo Pakistan on the issue which has become a hot topic on social media since the government's announcement to reopen higher educational institutes from next month.

Students have staged protests in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar demanding the authorities to hold online exams as classes were also held online. They are also urging the government to provide a discount in tuition fees.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that this is the prerogative of the concerned authority or the teacher to decide how it wants to take the exam.

“There are multiple assessment methods including online but the demand by the students that exams be taken according to their wishes is not justified and it sends a wrong message to the world,” he said.

“It shows a lack of confidence between students and teachers.”

To a question, the educationist said that this [online] new mode of education has exposed teachers as well because many of them could not deliver according to the requirement.

“Online teaching included lecture delivery, student participation in the class and content development for maximum understanding. There’s a need for training of teachers as well but it would take time.”

He said that we are still not ready for this and the authorities should have taken this seriously during the previous lockdown.