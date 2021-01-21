Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to the media here in Islamabad, Pakistan, January 21, 2021. Geo News/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Thursday China would send the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan by January 31, 2021, in what he termed was "good faith".



Speaking to reporters here in the federal capital, Qureshi said: "Pakistan held fruitful talks with China with regard to obtaining the coronavirus vaccine.

"China has promised to send Pakistan 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in good faith," he said, adding that Beijing would send more by February 2021.

The foreign minister praised the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for doing a "great job during the pandemic" and lauded the COVID-19 patients for their courage in the fight against the deadly virus.

"Pakistan successfully fought the coronavirus [pandemic]," he added.

