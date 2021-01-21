tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Finance Minister on Thursday issued a revised list of profit rates on various National Saving Schemes certificates.
According to the new rates, the profit on the Defence Saving Certificate has been revised to 9.42% from 8.49%. Likewise, profit on Regular Income Certificates has increased to 9% from 8.04%.
The profit rate on the Special Savings Certificate has increased from 7.77% to 7.97%, while the Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate has increased to 11.28% from 10.32%.
The profit rate has also been increased on Pensioners Benefit Accounts to 11.28% from 10.32%. The profit rate has also increased on the Shuhada Family Welfare Account to 11.28% from 10.32%.
The notification also stated that the profit rate has also increased on short term savings certificate. As per the new rates, the profit on the three-month certificate has increased to 6.76%. The profit rate on six-month saving certificate has increased to 6.82% from 6.80%. The profit rate on 12-month short-term saving certificate has increased to 6.92% from 6.80%.
However, the profit rate on the savings account remains at 5.5%.
The notification issued by the finance ministry will come into effect from January 21.