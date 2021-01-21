Profit rate increased on almost all certificates

Profit rate on savings account to remain at 5.5%

New rates to come into effect from January 21

The Finance Minister on Thursday issued a revised list of profit rates on various National Saving Schemes certificates.

According to the new rates, the profit on the Defence Saving Certificate has been revised to 9.42% from 8.49%. Likewise, profit on Regular Income Certificates has increased to 9% from 8.04%.



The profit rate on the Special Savings Certificate has increased from 7.77% to 7.97%, while the Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate has increased to 11.28% from 10.32%.

The profit rate has also been increased on Pensioners Benefit Accounts to 11.28% from 10.32%. The profit rate has also increased on the Shuhada Family Welfare Account to 11.28% from 10.32%.



The notification also stated that the profit rate has also increased on short term savings certificate. As per the new rates, the profit on the three-month certificate has increased to 6.76%. The profit rate on six-month saving certificate has increased to 6.82% from 6.80%. The profit rate on 12-month short-term saving certificate has increased to 6.92% from 6.80%.

However, the profit rate on the savings account remains at 5.5%.

The notification issued by the finance ministry will come into effect from January 21.