close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 21, 2021

Army chief 'briefed on situation along working boundary, operational readiness' in Sialkot garrison

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 21, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

  • Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa "briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness"
  • Gen Bajwa "also interacted with garrison officers and men" at Sialkot garrison
  • Lauds Sialkot garrison officers "for their high morale and indomitable spirit"

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been "briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness" during a visit to the Sialkot garrison, the military's media wing said in a statement issued Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Gen Bajwa "also interacted with garrison officers and men. He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats".

Gen Bajwa "lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit", the ISPR added.

The COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lt Gen Asim Munir on arrival.

Latest News

More From Pakistan