Wed Jan 20, 2021
Pakistan

Amin Anwar
January 20, 2021

SHC irked over authorities failure to recover missing persons

Pakistan

Amin Anwar
Wed, Jan 20, 2021
Photo: Geo.tv

KARACHI:  The Sindh High Court was irked by  the State's failure to recover a missing person for over five years and warned to send federal secretaries for defence and interior to prison to set a precedence.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho heard a case pertaining to a citizen who has been missing for over five years. 

Reprimanding police officials, the bench rejected the report submitted by the investigating officer (IO) and chided prosecutors. "This drama will not be tolerated any longer," said Justice Phulpoto as he issued arrest warrants for the IO.

The court has summoned reports from the federal secretaries for interior and defence, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karachi in the next hearing fixed for February 17. The bench has also sought details of prisoners in detention centre across the province from the Sindh Home Department, police officials and other relevant departments.

Observing that the court was left with no choice but to order imprisonment of officials involved, the bench said a precedence will be set by sending the secretaries to jail over failure to recover missing citizens.

