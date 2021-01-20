Education ministry shares web links of all scholarships on Shafqat Mehmood’s orders

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

ISLAMABAD: The education ministry has shared the web links of all the national and international scholarships on its website on the instructions of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.



According to the education ministry, the facility has been introduced in order to facilitate the students looking for educational opportunities.

With the provision of this facility, the students will have the choice to select a suitable option among different scholarships donors for the same program.

"Now the students will not have to search the scholarships on different websites," it added.

This facility will not only save the precious time of students but would also help to search reliable and beneficial information from one platform.

Besides the information of Higher Education Commission's national and international scholarships, the details of NUST, JICA, Koica, Chevening, FULBRIGHT, Australian Aid, France, Hungary, US Educational Foundation, German Academic Exchange Service, China Scholarships Council, Turkey, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Islamic Development Bank scholarships have also been linked with the website.