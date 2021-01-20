Umerkot by-polls: People are disappointed with election process, says GDA's Arbab Rahim

The by-polls on the PS-52 seat, which fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah, were held on January 18. Photo: File

Arbab Rahim alleged that Umerkot by-polls were rigged and people were bribed on the election night.



PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah won the by-polls as per unofficial results.



UMERKOT: Former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Wednesday said that people are disappointed with the election process in the country.

Addressing the media, Rahim said that his party has no hope from the appeal in the election tribunal regarding the Umerkot by-poll.

The by-poll on the PS-52 seat, which fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah, was held on January 18 which the PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah won.

Unofficial results of 128 polling stations showed that Shah secured over 58,968 votes against GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged nearly 30,832 votes.

The polling process was held under the supervision of the police and Rangers, however, some incidents of minor clashes were also reported from the area.