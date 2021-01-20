Senate, National Assembly sessions to be convened on Jan 22: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: The government plans to call National Assembly and Senate sessions on Friday (January 22).



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate have been called after consulting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Senate session will start at 10am and the National Assembly session at 10:30am, Dr Awan said.



He said written instructions were also sought from the National Command and Operation Centre before convening the sessions on the same day.



Meanwhile, Dr Awan said the Pakistan Democratic Alliance has been rejected on the streets and should now "come back" to the House.



He said the "late" PDM's statement of protest politics on the streets failed in front of the entire nation.

"Play a role in the House for practical and public service instead of anarchy," Dr Awan said.