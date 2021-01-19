Sheikh Rasheed welcomes PDM's long march after Islamabad protest

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on January 19, 2021. — YouTube

I welcome Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march to Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Tuesday, as he played down the Opposition parties' protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's office.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that despite allowing the Opposition to hold a rally in the capital's "Red Zone", it could only gather a "mere 3,000 people".

"I was about to declare that there were 2,000 people, but after consultations with everyone, it was decided that the attendees were 3,000," he said.

Taking a jibe at PDM, he invited them to hold the long march starting today and urged them to not wait further. "During your rally, even the metro bus was running," he said, in further ridicule of the Opposition's protest.



"This was a gathering of people who are hungry for power," Rasheed said.

'Panama (part) two'

Meanwhile, taking a shot at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rasheed said that the Opposition parties had "betrayed" the JUI-F's head once again.

Talking about PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, he warned her that the Broadsheet scandal was "Panama (part) two", adding that she shouldn't have given her opinion on the matter without reading the report.



Moreover, he said: "My friend (PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto) is celebrating in Umerkot [...] He went to Umerkot instead of coming to Islamabad."