close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Watch Chinese children perform on Pakistani national song 'Sohni Dharti'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque's heart melted after seeing  a "colourful" performance by Chinese children of song Sohni Dharti to welcome him.

Pakistan's envoy took to Twitter to share a snippet of the "heart warming" performance upon his arrival at the Qingdao TV station.

"A colourful and heart warming performance by young Chinese children on 'Sohni Dharti' song at Qingdao TV to welcome the new Pakistani Ambassador," said Haque. He added that the performance "really touched" his heart. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan