Watch Chinese children perform on Pakistani national song 'Sohni Dharti'

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque's heart melted after seeing a "colourful" performance by Chinese children of song Sohni Dharti to welcome him.

Pakistan's envoy took to Twitter to share a snippet of the "heart warming" performance upon his arrival at the Qingdao TV station.

"A colourful and heart warming performance by young Chinese children on 'Sohni Dharti' song at Qingdao TV to welcome the new Pakistani Ambassador," said Haque. He added that the performance "really touched" his heart.