Cabinet Division dismisses Utility Stores Board

The Cabinet Division on Monday dismissed the Utility Stores Board, a notification issued in this regard said.



According to the notification, the Utility Store Board was dissolved immediately, while a new temporary board has been formed to keep the matters running smoothly.

The provisional board of directors includes secretary industry and production, joint secretary industry and production, joint secretary finance, director-general BISP, MD Utility Stores, and DG FIA.



The secretary of industries has been temporarily appointed as the chairman of the board and will serve for three months or until the appointment of a new head.