Abdul Hafeez Sheikh urges provinces to monitor food prices

Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday urged the provincial governments to ascertain the adequate supply of affordable goods in their respective provinces.



According to a report by Geo.tv, the minister was addressing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee. During the meeting, the minister reviewed the prices of edible goods being sold across the country. He also looked at the weekly report of price hikes.

Representatives of the ministry of food security also briefed Abdul Hafeez Sheikh about the current wheat stock in the country, the report added.

According to sources, MinisterAbdul Hafeez directed the provincial governments to ensure the adequate supply of flour across the country, adding that provinces should adopt a "self-sufficient model of wheat supply" for themselves.

He also asked the provinces to ascertain the supply of wheat on a district level so that the masses do not have to face a shortage.

The minister also said that the prices of sugar, as well as its stock, should be closely monitored across the country.