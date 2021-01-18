University students take to Islamabad's streets against on-campus exams

SLAMABAD: The students of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday took their protest to the capital's streets against the varsity administration's decision to hold on-campus examinations.

Blocking IG Road and 9th Avenue, students demanded that the exams should be held online just as the semester was studied digitally. "If the classes were moved online then the university should also reimburse the semester fee."

Meanwhile, the university administration argued that the demands were "baseless". It said the exams would be held on campus as the federal government has allowed reopening of education institutions.

It may be added here that the education sector relied heavily on digital learning during the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the federal and provincial governments announced reopening of education institutions with COVID-19 SOPs in place.

As a heavy contingency of Islamabad Police arrives at the protest site, the students are insisting the demonstration would continue until the university accepts their demands. Negotiations have begun between the students, varsity administration and police.

Digital protest

The protest is not only on the streets, students have also taken to Twitter with #StudentsWantOlineExams and #StudentsRejectPhysicalExams trending on the micro-blogging site.



