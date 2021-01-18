IBCC decides to hold Matric, Inter exams on 'same paper pattern'

Students attempting paper during an examination. — File photo

The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has said that the examinations of matriculation and intermediate would be held on the "same paper pattern".

During a meeting on January 11, the IBCC agreed that the previous paper pattern would be followed as they rejected the suggestion to hold Multiple Choice Questions-based (MCQs) examinations.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the meeting decided to hold the Board of Secondary Education and Higher Secondary School Certificate exams in May and June, respectively.

"It was agreed that last week of May could be an ideal date for commencement of SSC Examinations," the minutes revealed.

Moreover, the meeting agreed during the ongoing situation the results would be announced in August.

"The Chairman IBCC raised several questions and concerns with regards to the timely announcement of the results as the marking of the question papers takes around three months with the current paper pattern, however, the members still felt that they will be able to announce the results by end of August 2021," according to the minutes.