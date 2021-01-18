PPP locks horns with GDA in Umerkot by-polls

Voting is under way for the by-elections on Umerkot’s PS-52 Sindh Assembly seat.



Twelve candidates are taking part in the electoral contest. The main competition is between Syed Ameer Ali Shah of PPP and Arbab Ghulam Rahim of the Grand Democratic Alliance.



The seat was vacated after the death of former provincial minister Syed Ali Mardan Shah.

Polling started at 8am and ends at 5pm.

