Geo News cameraman Nasir Mughal attacked while covering Fahad Malik murder case in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Geo News cameraman Nasir Mughal was brutally beaten up while covering the Barrister Fahad Malik murder case in an Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Monday.



He was attacked by the accused and their lawyers in the case.

Barrister Fahad Malik, the nephew of former Senate chairman and incumbent Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, was murdered at F-10/3 Sector in Islamabad on August 15, 2016.

Later in November 2018, the ATC in Islamabad indicted Raja Arshad, Noman Khokhar and Raja Hashim for the murder of Malik. However, all of them pleaded not guilty.

The accused and their lawyers attacked Mughal in front of the Islamabad police.



The Islamabad police says an inquiry will be initiated against the accused.



Mughal was attacked when he started making footage of the accused leaving the court.



The accused, who were handcuffed, and their lawyers attacked the cameraman, tearing his clothes and bruising his face. They snatched and broke his mobile phone too.

Later, the police said a medical examination of Mughal is being done.



An application has been submitted to an Islamabad ATC judge against the assault.