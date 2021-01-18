Khairpur rape case: Relative's DNA matches seven-year-old victim's sample

The DNA tests were conducted on more than 365 suspects and a match was found with the victim's relative



KHAIRPUR: Police on Monday confirmed that the DNA of a suspect in the Khairpur rape and murder case matched the victim's sample.



Last week, the police arrested five suspects in the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl from Khairpur.

According to details, the DNA tests were conducted on more than 365 suspects and a match was found with the victim's relative.



Teams have been formed to arrest the suspect, the police added.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Fida Hussain Mastoi, the next 24 hours are critical. He said the accused will be traced soon and arrested.

A week ago, the police had recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.

A case was registered on the complaint of the girl's father against three unidentified persons after her body was found from Hadal Shah village.