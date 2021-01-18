Schools reopen: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas urges students, teachers to follow coronavirus SOPs

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has sent his best wishes to students and teachers on the first day of school after a two-month break amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Raas urged everyone to keep their masks on at all times.

Students from grade 9 to 12 retuned to school across Pakistan today (Monday).

The provincial education minister wrote and welcome message for students and teachers on Twitter Monday.



He asked everyone to keep their distance from each other. "By following SOPs, we are protecting each other from COVID-19. Be safe. My best wishes are with you," he wrote.

