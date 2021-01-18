Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chats exposed Modi-media nexus: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran says India’s fascist Modi government used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains.

The PM reminds the world that "larger crisis" was averted by Pakistan's "responsible and measured response".

PM Imran says India's own media has revealed dirty nexus pushing region to a conflict.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that leaked WhatsApp conversations of Arnab Goswami have revealed the "unholy nexus between the Modi government and Indian media".

In a series of tweets, PM Imran Khan said that in 2019 he spoke at the UN General Assembly about how "India’s fascist Modi government used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains".

"Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi government and Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region," said PM Imran.

The PM reminded the international community that Islamabad was able to avert a "larger crisis" by taking a "responsible and measured response to Balakot" strike.

But the PM warned that the Modi-led government in India continues to turn the country into a "rogue state".

PM Imran said that New Delhi's sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in occupied Kashmir and a 15-year global disinformation campaign has been exposed exposed.

"Now India's own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford," said PM Imran.

The premier reiterated that his government will "continue to expose India's belligerent designs towards Pakistan and Modi govt's fascism".

The premier urged the world community to stop India from its "reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government's brinkmanship pushes" the region into a "conflict it cannot control".

Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chat about Balakot attack

Firebrand anchor and senior officer of India's Republic TV Arnab Goswami is facing renewed scrutiny after his controversial chats with former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta were leaked to the press.

In one of the conversations with Dasgupta, Goswami hinted at "something big" happening just three days before India's failed attack on Balakot in 2019.

"At 10pm on February 23, three days before the Balakot strike, the conversation begins with [Mr] Goswami boasting about Republic TV bagging then Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s first-ever interview after the Pulwama incident," read a news report published in The Hindu.

During the chat, Goswami texted Dasgupta: “On another note, something big will happen”. To which the BRC CEO asked, “Dawood?”

“No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time,” Goswami responded.



Given that the 2019 general election was just a few months away, Dasgupta remarked: “It’s good for the big man in this season” and that “he will sweep polls then," referring to the extra votes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would get from initiating aggression against Pakistan in election season.

Daagupta then asked for further clarity: “Strike? Or bigger”. And Goswami reportedly responded, saying that it would be “bigger than a normal strike”.

He went on to add: “And also at the same time something major on Kashmir ... The government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used.”

What happened in Balakot on February 26, 2019?

On February 26 last year, Indian fighter jets had entered into Pakistani territory with the intention to bomb a madrassah in Balakot but had to retreat in haste after the Pakistan Air Force scrambled its own jets in response.

The Indian jets dropped their payload in sovereign Pakistani territory near the old madrassah, but failed to inflict any material damage apart from ruining a few trees.

The next day, Pakistan had responded to the provocation by sending fighter jets across the Line of Control in a tit-for-tat response. The jets locked on to Indian military positions, then returned after issuing 'warning' shots to them. Caught off balance, Indian forces had shot down one of their own helicopters in friendly fire, killing all troops on board.



When India again sent fighter jets to chase the Pakistani jets down, the Pakistan Air Force launched a successful 'surprise' attack, taking down two Indian fighter aircraft in an aerial dogfight and taking an Indian Air Force pilot, Wg Cmdr Abhinandan Varthaman, prisoner.

In a widely hailed gesture of peace, the officer was released and returned home to India.