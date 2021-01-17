Islamabad police devise security plan for PDM protest outside ECP on January 19

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Sunday said that it has devised a security plan for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's demonstration outside of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

As reported by Geo.tv, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations will be supervising the security arrangements and more than 1,800 personnel will be deployed in the city for the purpose.



Per the plan, all those participating in the demonstration will have to park their cars in the general parking area of the Convention Centre, police said.

On Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said the government would not stop the PDM's protest outside the election commission if "they abide by the law and Constitution."

He said the Opposition could "practise its constitutional right" and the government would "not create any hurdle for its protest," but emphasised that the "law would take its course if the Opposition tries to create unrest in the capital."

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on January 6 announced the movement will hold a demonstration in front of the ECP to protest the alleged delay in the decision on the foreign funding case against the ruling PTI.

The ECP scrutiny committee has been asked to check the official record of two US companies registered on PTI chairperson Imran Khan's instructions in the foreign funding case.

Background of the case against PTI

Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the PTI, had filed a case against the Imran Khan-led party in November 2014 claiming in his petition that there were massive financial irregularities in the handling of foreign funding to the tune of nearly $3 million.

Following the petition, the PTI challenged the ECP orders in the IHC in 2017.

In the same year, the IHC sent back the case to the electoral body to review its jurisdiction once again. In the case, the high court had also declared Babar as a member of the ruling PTI.

Later, on May 8, 2017, an ECP bench stated that the body had complete jurisdiction over the case.

In March 2018, a scrutiny committee was formed to look into PTI's foreign funding accounts to determine if there was any wrongdoing.

The PTI at multiple times has sought secrecy in the scrutiny and had also approached the ECP, in this regard. However, in October 2019, the ECP turned down the party's request.

The PTI chief at multiple times has accused the ECP of working for the interests of the Opposition in the case.