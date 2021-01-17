Govt fails to provide BRT Peshawar passengers working bathrooms

Photos of the dirty bathroom area posted on Twitter in September, a mere month after the project's launch.

The BRT was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar in August last year, but five months down the line, passengers have yet to be provided working bathrooms.



Empty bathroom stalls have turned into piles of rubbish due to lack of water and sanitation equipment in the bathrooms.

Moreover, the stalls are reportedly taken over by drug addicts after sundown.

Additionally, three commercial plazas were also to be built to increase the project's revenue, which are still incomplete.

The Peshawar Development Authority director-general said that construction work was halted due to "problems with the contractors" and claimed it will be resumed in the next 20 to 25 days.

"The work on bathrooms and commercial plazas will be completed soon," he said.



