close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

IBCC says SSC and HSSC exams to be held in May-June

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021
An AFP representational image.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will be held in May and June 2021, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) said on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, IBCC said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. "Results will be announced before the end of August," it added.

It was decided in the meeting of the IBCC steering committee, held on January 11, that the ideal date for SSC exams is May 24. 


Latest News

More From Pakistan