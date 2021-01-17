IBCC says SSC and HSSC exams to be held in May-June

An AFP representational image.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will be held in May and June 2021, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) said on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, IBCC said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. "Results will be announced before the end of August," it added.

It was decided in the meeting of the IBCC steering committee, held on January 11, that the ideal date for SSC exams is May 24.



