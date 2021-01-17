Punjab's first STEM competition announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: First STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) competition has been announced by the Punjab School Education Department.
Sharing details of the competition, the provincial department said students of elementary and high schools can submit one-minute videos on following themes to win the title of "Super Scientists".
The themes are:
Viruses
Energy
Calculus
Astronomy
Area and volume
Environment
Agriculture
Physical science
The videos must be submitted via WhatsApp to the SDP of the respective districts before January 18, 2020.
"The competition is aimed at engaging students in marvels of practical & experimental science cultivating in improved cognitive abilities," said Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas.