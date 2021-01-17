Punjab's first STEM competition announced

An AFP representational image.

LAHORE: First STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) competition has been announced by the Punjab School Education Department.

Sharing details of the competition, the provincial department said students of elementary and high schools can submit one-minute videos on following themes to win the title of "Super Scientists".

The themes are:

Viruses

Energy

Calculus

Astronomy

Area and volume

Environment

Agriculture

Physical science

The videos must be submitted via WhatsApp to the SDP of the respective districts before January 18, 2020.

"The competition is aimed at engaging students in marvels of practical & experimental science cultivating in improved cognitive abilities," said Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas.



