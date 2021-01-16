The members of South African team upon arrival at Karachi airport.

KARACHI: The news of South African team's landing in Pakistan has brought happiness to the cricket-deprived fans in Pakistan as the proteas ended their 14-year break when they arrived today.



The last time the Proteas had played in Pakistan was in 2007.

The team, led by Quinton de Kock, had reached Karachi via a chartered flight and will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

The South African side will take on Pakistan in two Tests and three T20Is from January 26.

Following the arrival of the team in Pakistan, the cricket-starved fans took to Twitter to express their happiness in seeing a major side coming to the country.



The trend #WelcometoPakistan started trending minutes after the touchdown.

Here's a look at what the Pakistani Twitter users have been saying:



