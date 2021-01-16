tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The news of South African team's landing in Pakistan has brought happiness to the cricket-deprived fans in Pakistan as the proteas ended their 14-year break when they arrived today.
The last time the Proteas had played in Pakistan was in 2007.
The team, led by Quinton de Kock, had reached Karachi via a chartered flight and will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.
The South African side will take on Pakistan in two Tests and three T20Is from January 26.
Following the arrival of the team in Pakistan, the cricket-starved fans took to Twitter to express their happiness in seeing a major side coming to the country.
The trend #WelcometoPakistan started trending minutes after the touchdown.
Here's a look at what the Pakistani Twitter users have been saying: