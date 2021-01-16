Imran Khan is an inexperienced player: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an “inexperienced player”.

Talking to reporters outside Lahore’s accountability court, she said the Broadsheet scandal is a slap on the face of the PTI government.

"The Broadsheet scandal is a slap on the face of the PTI government. Their lies have come before them,” Maryam said.

Slamming the government over the controversy surrounding the settlement paid to the asset recovery firm, the PML-N leader said that "they tried to use Broasdsheet against Nawaz Sharif but the Almighty has once again vindicated him".

“They themselves have got trapped into it. They are so corrupt that they demanded a commission from the asset recovery firm,” she alleged.

Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran will be left alone this year, adding that his advisers and ministers "have started to understand the truth."

"Imran Khan is an inexperienced player," the PML-N leader said.

She said that the PTI government has been exposed. "Lahore was a beautiful city and now they have turned it into a garbage dump."

While responding to a question, Maryam said that the Opposition parties would hold a big protest rally outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19.

"The PDM will decide about the sit-in after January 31."

When a journalist asked about Bilawal Bhutto’s planned absence from the ECP protest, Maryam said she’s unaware of it. According to reports, the PPP chairman is scheduled to visit Sindh cities on those days and may not be able to join other Opposition leaders in their protest.

Maryam claimed that PM Imran Khan considers Shahbaz Sharif his alternative, which is why he has thrown him into jail.

“Both Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz will definitely come out of jail and take part in politics too," she concluded.