Saeed Ghani says people must play a role in keeping Karachi clean

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani speaking during a press conference. Photo: File

KARACHI: Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that in order to make Karachi clean, people will have to play their part, otherwise, it will not be possible.

As reported by Geo.tv, the minister was addressing a private gathering at a local hotel in Karachi. During his speech, the minister highlighted that starting a cleanliness drive in the city requires a lot of financial resources, adding that the "government's treasury will be depleted but Karachi will never be cleaned up [if people do not cooperate]".

"If the public plays its part in keeping the city clean, then Karachi will be cleaned up without having to spend a rupee," the minister maintained.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was also present at the ceremony. Adding to Ghani's point, Shah assured the masses that he would do everything he can to start a cleaning drive in the city.

"[After the cleaning drive] Karachi will once again become a city of lights," Minister Nasir Hussain said

