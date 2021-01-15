Sindh schools to reopen in phases starting Jan 18: Saeed Ghani

Students wearing face masks stand in queue as they wait to enter their school in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The schools in Sindh will reopen in accordance with the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) decision, the province's education minister Saeed Ghani said Friday.



Ghani's comments came after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, following a high-level meeting at the NCOC, announced the reopening of educational institutions.

"One thing is clear: all those associated with education in politics or the government realise that learning levels of children [have] been severely affected because of the closure of schools," Mehmood said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, the education minister, speaking to the media, said that the classes for students in grades 9-12 would start from January 18, while the rest of the educational institutions will reopen from February 1.

Ghani said that after NCOC's meeting this morning, it was decided that in the first phase, classes 9-12 will resume studies on January 18, while primary to eighth-grade classes and universities would resume studies from February 1.

Ghani noted that the ministers would review the COVID-19 situation and the final decision — before the complete reopening of educational institutions — would be made on Feb 1.

Meanwhile, according to a notification issued by Sindh's College Education Department, SSC/HSSC exams would be held in May and June.

Here's what the notification mentioned:

Intermediate — 11 and 12 — classes of both public and private sector institutions shall resume W.E.F January 18, 2021;

The degree classes in colleges shall resume W.E.F February 1, 2021;

Board examination of SSC/HSSC shall be held in May/June 2021

The teaching/non-teaching staff shall continue to attend their respective institutions for the preparation of the start of classes and discharging their duties of online teaching; and

The concerned administration will ensure strict compliance with SOP’s to ensure the safe-reopening of colleges and safe resumption of teaching-learning activities.