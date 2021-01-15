Petrol prices in Pakistan raised for rest of January

— AFP/File

The government on Friday announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the remaining two weeks of January.

According to a notification by the Finance Division, petrol will now cost Rs3.20 more per litre , whereas diesel will cost Rs2.95 more.

Similarly, kerosene oil has become Rs3 dearer, and light diesel oil Rs4.42 more expensive.

Product Previous price

Change in price

Current price

Petrol

Rs106

Rs3.20 Rs109.20

Diesel

Rs110.24

Rs2.95 Rs113.19

Kerosene oil

Rs73.65

Rs3.00 Rs76.65

Light diesel oil

Rs71.81

Rs4.42 Rs76.23



The revised rates will go into effect beginning midnight (12am PST on January 16).



Ogra denies submitting summary recommending increase

A day earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) denied that it had sent a summary to the government proposing a hike in the price of petroleum products. "Reports circulating on media regarding an increase in prices of petroleum products are based on speculation," said a spokesperson of the authority. The authority was responding to reports that it has recommended increasing the price of petroleum products by Rs11.95 per litre from January 16. Sources said that the authority has also recommended increasing the diesel price by Rs9.57 per litre.



